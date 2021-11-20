Lomiko Metals (LMRMF) versus Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Lomiko Metals (OTC: LMRMF) is one of 101 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lomiko Metals to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Lomiko Metals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lomiko Metals Competitors 691 2342 2726 110 2.38

Lomiko Metals currently has a consensus target price of $0.31, indicating a potential upside of 236.59%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 25.19%. Given Lomiko Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals’ competitors have a beta of 0.37, indicating that their average stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lomiko Metals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A -$880,000.00 -9.21 Lomiko Metals Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -14.58

Lomiko Metals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals. Lomiko Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lomiko Metals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -45.55% -42.40% Lomiko Metals Competitors -2,152.12% 6.81% -0.01%

Summary

Lomiko Metals competitors beat Lomiko Metals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals, Inc. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property. Lomiko Metals was founded on July 3, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

