Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the October 14th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LTUS opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Lotus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.22.
Lotus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.