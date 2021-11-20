Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 10,800 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,084 shares of company stock worth $15,396,763 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Shares of GM opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.05. General Motors has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

