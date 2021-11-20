Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 500 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.32.

NYSE:SYK opened at $263.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $99.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.78. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

