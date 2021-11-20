Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth $745,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 46.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.13.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $485,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $10,375,864. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $215.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.96. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.75 and a 52-week high of $222.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

