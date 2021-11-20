Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.20 Million Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $260.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.55. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $130.88 and a 12-month high of $273.19.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

