Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.71 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,026,000 after purchasing an additional 168,671 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,684,000 after purchasing an additional 266,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,147 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,948,000 after purchasing an additional 195,781 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA stock opened at $239.06 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.01 and a 12-month high of $263.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.16 and a 200-day moving average of $234.17. The firm has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HCA shares. UBS Group started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.35.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.