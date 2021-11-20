Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 123.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 3.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 43.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period.

Get Omnicell alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $183.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.54. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $184.42. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.15, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,378 shares of company stock worth $10,462,853. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.