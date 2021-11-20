Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,200 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 63.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 157.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 70,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,152 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth $1,189,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Chart Industries by 564.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 37,643 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $181.22 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.47 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.82 and its 200-day moving average is $167.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.28.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

