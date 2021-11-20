Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 16,800 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $43,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 7,237 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,303,745.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 594,445 shares of company stock worth $109,519,770 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $181.94 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.57 and a 12-month high of $212.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -454.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.43.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.