Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,700 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,953,688 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,505,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,987,000 after buying an additional 291,793 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 718.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,388,000 after buying an additional 272,254 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,335,000 after buying an additional 242,151 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.63.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $346.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $346.91 and its 200 day moving average is $356.42. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $250.54 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

