Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $188.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $197.92. The company has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,764 shares of company stock worth $16,978,568. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

