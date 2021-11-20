Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,100 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in eBay by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in eBay by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in eBay by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.55.

EBAY stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.67 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average of $69.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $25,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,381 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,934. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

