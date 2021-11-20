Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,022 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 102.5% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 43,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

LOW stock opened at $249.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.89 and a 52 week high of $255.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

