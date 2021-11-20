Lua Token Market Cap Hits $5.03 Million (LUA)

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Lua Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. Lua Token has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lua Token has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00047673 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.93 or 0.00219528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00089110 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lua Token Profile

Lua Token (LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap . The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Token

