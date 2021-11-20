LuaSwap (LUA) Hits Market Capitalization of $15.82 Million

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $15.82 million and $157,207.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00047330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.38 or 0.00219450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00088979 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 221,829,982 coins and its circulating supply is 126,078,155 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

