Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 93.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245,055 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 32.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lumentum by 114.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 54.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James downgraded Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $91.19 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,284 shares of company stock worth $5,101,837 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

