LunchMoney (LMY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded up 129.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. LunchMoney has a market cap of $421,539.35 and approximately $2.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LunchMoney alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00048329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.11 or 0.00220672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00090413 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LMY is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,000,000 coins. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LunchMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LunchMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.