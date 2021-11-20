LunchMoney Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One LunchMoney coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. LunchMoney has a market cap of $430,088.86 and approximately $2.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00047590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.31 or 0.00220114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00089070 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney (LMY) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,000,000 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

