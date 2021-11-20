LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €709.83 ($806.63).

Several equities analysts recently commented on MC shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €725.00 ($823.86) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €785.00 ($892.05) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €734.00 ($834.09) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €775.00 ($880.68) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of EPA:MC opened at €733.50 ($833.52) on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($222.10) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($296.08). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €662.31 and its 200 day moving average is €658.65.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

