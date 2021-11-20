Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,080 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,381,000 after buying an additional 630,582 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Mack-Cali Realty Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

