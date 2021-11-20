Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Holdings Trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,938 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of Macy’s worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 141,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 94,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,003.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,587 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of NYSE M opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.88. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

Macy’s announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.