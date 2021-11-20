Magna International (TSE:MG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $107.61

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$107.61 and traded as high as C$110.33. Magna International shares last traded at C$108.54, with a volume of 609,041 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$96.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Magna International to a “sell” rating and set a C$69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$106.25.

The stock has a market cap of C$32.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$101.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$107.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

In related news, Director Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri sold 37,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.36, for a total value of C$4,219,025.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,332,314.94.

Magna International Company Profile (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

