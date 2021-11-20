Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $109,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $221,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

