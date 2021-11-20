Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.
MX stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $875.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $26.98.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
