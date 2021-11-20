Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

MX stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $875.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

