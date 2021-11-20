MANTRA DAO Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC on major exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $76.87 million and approximately $10.23 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00048282 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.23 or 0.00221170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00088845 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

