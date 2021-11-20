Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Marathon Digital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MARA. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

MARA stock opened at $54.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.26 and a beta of 4.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.3% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

