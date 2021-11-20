MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of MarineMax worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 6,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average is $50.99.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

