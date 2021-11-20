Marlin (POND) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last week, Marlin has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can now be bought for about $0.0916 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. Marlin has a market cap of $67.47 million and $52.48 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00070180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00075897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00090815 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,323.36 or 0.07361768 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,843.71 or 1.00198441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

