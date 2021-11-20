Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,215 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.19% of PAR Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,987,000. ADW Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,377,000 after acquiring an additional 215,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PAR Technology by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,314,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after acquiring an additional 210,493 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in PAR Technology by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 754,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,802,000 after acquiring an additional 143,206 shares during the period. Finally, General Equity Holdings LP bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

PAR stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.84. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

