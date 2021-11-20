Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 367,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.42% of Gobi Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOBI. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gobi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000.

NASDAQ GOBI opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73. Gobi Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Gobi Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gobi Acquisition Corp. is based in Hong Kong.

