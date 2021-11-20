Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 415.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 900,527 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 409,555 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,564,000 after buying an additional 409,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,077,000 after buying an additional 319,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,721,000 after buying an additional 124,552 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 6,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.00, for a total transaction of $3,176,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,292 shares of company stock worth $27,795,786 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPWR opened at $570.59 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $300.55 and a twelve month high of $576.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.22, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.