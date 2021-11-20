Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 316.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 832,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632,298 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.68% of NextDecade worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in NextDecade by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in NextDecade by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 22,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NextDecade stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $461.89 million, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22. NextDecade Co. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $6.13.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

