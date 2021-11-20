Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 263.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,053 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 70.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,450,000 after purchasing an additional 153,077 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 52.9% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 416,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after purchasing an additional 144,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 130.2% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,519,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNQ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $40.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $44.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4731 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

