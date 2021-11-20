Marshall Wace LLP Buys 1,521 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in M&T Bank by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 13,963.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $157.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $116.29 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.04 and a 200-day moving average of $148.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

