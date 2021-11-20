Marshall Wace LLP Buys 80,401 Shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,401 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.04% of Vista Oil & Gas worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 208.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 60,986 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $4,104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 24.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 39,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE VIST opened at $5.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.83 million, a PE ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

