Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 374,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.87% of Gores Holdings VIII as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIIX. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIIX stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

