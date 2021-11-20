Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 90,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13,991.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after buying an additional 380,277 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,272,000 after purchasing an additional 223,283 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,428,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,462,000 after purchasing an additional 148,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 627.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 117,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 101,521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $39.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

