Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 142,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.41% of iTeos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 70,784 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $38.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 131.79 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $232,346.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $966,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,872 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITOS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

