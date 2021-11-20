Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 183,907 Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 183,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.10% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after buying an additional 94,486 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 404.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 52,670 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 0.9% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 288,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE CCU opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.61 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

