Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 39,086 Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Blueprint Medicines as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 473,445 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,321,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 407,611 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,160,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,074,000 after acquiring an additional 318,833 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $22,944,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,896,000 after acquiring an additional 212,840 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

In other news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $2,721,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,299 shares of company stock worth $7,252,283. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $108.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.97. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.67. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BPMC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.