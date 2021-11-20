Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,918 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 51,152 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 83.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 203,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 92,587 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 24.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 40.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 679,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after buying an additional 196,700 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at about $21,064,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IMO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2189 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.31%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

