Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 270.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,451 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Cheesecake Factory worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after acquiring an additional 663,896 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,357,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,087,000 after acquiring an additional 200,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,702,000 after acquiring an additional 86,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,319,000 after buying an additional 43,847 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 708,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 319.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.60. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.68.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

