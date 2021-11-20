Marshall Wace LLP Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 93.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691,489 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in Centene by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centene by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,581 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Centene by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 156,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 36,995 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 6,316.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

CNC stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.82. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $277,120.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,003,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,326 shares of company stock worth $4,172,047 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

