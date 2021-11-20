Marshall Wace LLP Has $3.65 Million Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 80.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 842,767 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of Graphic Packaging worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 242,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $20.59 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

