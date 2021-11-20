Marshall Wace LLP Has $3.83 Million Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,916 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.49% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HVT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,681,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 62,620 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,303,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,841,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 32,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average is $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $572.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $260.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

