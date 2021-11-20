Marshall Wace LLP Has $3.97 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,429 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

NYSE ZBH opened at $128.81 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.13 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.06.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

