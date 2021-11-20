Marshall Wace LLP Invests $3.41 Million in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 173.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 24,110 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 346.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 16,745.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,998,000 after buying an additional 397,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS opened at $92.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.97 and a 1 year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

