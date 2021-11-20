Marshall Wace LLP Invests $3.42 Million in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BMRN stock opened at $91.47 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,143.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.52.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
Recommended Story: What is channel trading?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.