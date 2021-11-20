Marshall Wace LLP Invests $3.42 Million in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $91.47 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,143.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.52.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.