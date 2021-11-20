Marshall Wace LLP Invests $3.43 Million in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 405,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.34% of American Finance Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in American Finance Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in American Finance Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 64,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Finance Trust by 14.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in American Finance Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in American Finance Trust by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

AFIN stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. This is a boost from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -283.32%.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

